Former Juventus striker and club idol David Trezeguet insists Juve will always be his home and he is happy to return to the club if they need him as a part of the new leadership group.

The Frenchman played for the Bianconeri between 2000 and 2010 and scored over 150 goals for the club. He became a fan favourite when he decided to stay with the team when they were relegated in 2006.

He retired from playing in 2015 and could be one of the ex-players given a role at the club when a new board is formed in January of 2023.

Speaking about a possible return to the club, Trezeguet insists via Calciomercato:

“For Juve, I am there: if he calls me back, I will come back. I strongly believe that former players should play an important role in clubs. There are other people who have to decide, but I think I can be useful: I met Juve on the pitch and at the desk. Del Piero, Chiellini, Buffon and Marchisio all gave Juve a lot and are suitable for different roles. Each has its own specificity. My club model is Bayern Monaco: clear ideas, a link with the past given by former players, a serious project.”

Juve FC Says

Trezeguet is one of the finest players we have had and his loyalty when we got relegated for the Calciopoli case is one of the gestures we will never forget.

He remains one of the best men to have a leadership role on the new board and it will be exciting to see him back at the club.