Report: De Ligt and De Sciglio made key revelation in investigation

Unfortunately for all of us, Juventus are currently undergoing a nervy period to say the least, with an investigation regarding financial irregularities threatening to inflict more damage upon the club.

Earlier this year, the club and its directors were acquitted in a trial related to alleged capital gains, as the investigators were unable to prove that the transfer fees in question were indeed inflated.

Nonetheless, the prosecutors have reportedly found enough evidence to suggest another financial breach.

While the management had previously claimed that the players agreed to give up four months of wages during the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems that they had only waived off one month from their annual salaries, while the other three months were only transferred to the following campaigns without being registered on the books.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Mattia De Sciglio and Matthijs de Ligt had shown the investigators screenshots from the WhatsApp group chat between Juventus players which confirms this accusation.

The source claims that the chat includes an announcement from then-club captain Giorgio Chiellini, urging his teammates never to speak about the agreement between them and the club in public.

De Sciglio remains a part of the club while de Ligt had completed a blockbuster transfer to Bayern Munich last summer.