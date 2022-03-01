Report – De Ligt is thinking about a change of scenery

Matthijs de Ligt has remained one of the most important players at Juventus, but the defender could leave the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

He has been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2019 when they beat the competition from others to sign him from Ajax.

The defender remains a key member of their first team, but despite playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, he still has admirers.

Because he is still just 22, it is hard to think he would spend the rest of his career at Juventus.

However, the Bianconeri will want him to stay longer than this campaign and help them achieve more success.

Does he also want to keep playing in Serie A?

Probably not with Fichajes.net claiming the Dutchman is thinking about a change of scenery.

This comes amidst interest from Barcelona, one of the clubs that competed with Juventus to sign him in 2019.

The Bianconeri now faces a fight on their hands to convince him to stay and to also tie him down to a new contract.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of the players whose future excites Juventus fans and most of them will not want to believe this is his last campaign at the club.

The defender has been doing good work on the pitch for the Bianconeri and he also has great character off it.

Juve will be desperate to ensure he stays, but he needs to be convinced that he can achieve his goals with the team.