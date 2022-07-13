Report: De Ligt willing to lower his wages to force Bayern transfer

With each new day, growing reports are expecting Matthijs de Ligt to complete a transfer from Juventus to Bayern Munich.

The Bianconeri have the player’s signature until 2024, but they prefer to cash in on the player rather than allowing his market value to plummet and endure a scenario similar to Paulo Dybala’s departure.

But while Chelsea were initially deemed to be the favorites, the Blues have turned their attention elsewhere while the Bavarians emerged as the ultimate frontrunners in the race.

On Monday, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamdzic was in Turin to negotiate a deal with his former club.

While the Germans’ initial bid was lower than the expectations, the player is reportedly willing to lend his suitors a hand to put the deal over the line.

According to Bild via TuttoJuve, de Ligt is ready to lower his wage demands, which would allow Bayern to save some funds and subsequently raise their transfer bid.

If the report is to be believed, it means that the defender is desperate to seal a switch towards the Bundesliga champions.

What matters the most for Juventus is squeezing the biggest possible transfer fee from the Dutchman’s sale, who’s after all one of the club’s biggest assets on the market.

So if the player’s lower demands would help, then be it.