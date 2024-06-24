After taking over at Olympique Marseille, Roberto De Zerbi could be enticed by a reunion with his old pupil Manuel Locatelli.

The 45-year-old tactician played an integral role in the midfielder’s development during their time together at Sassuolo.

The Milan youth product emerged as one of the most promising young midfielders in Serie A during his spell at the Mapei Stadium, which prompted a move to Juventus worth 35 million euros.

“Locatelli is the talent I most enjoyed seeing grow, I would take him anywhere”, declared De Zerbi a short time ago.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Italian manager will attempt to bring Locatelli aboard after being appointed as Marseille’s coach.

The midfielder was an automatic starter in Max Allegri’s system for three years. But as the source explains, he could find limited space at Thiago Motta’s court next season, especially amidst growing competition for places.

The Bianconeri are on the cusp of signing Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, while Nice’s Khephren Thuram could follow suit.

Moreover, Adrien Rabiot’s stay cannot be completely ruled out just yet, while Nicolo Fagioli is back from suspension and will be pushing for a prominent role.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could consider Locatelli an expendable figure in the middle of the park, and might be open to negotiating a deal with the Ligue 1 side.

The Italian midfielder is tied to a contract valid until June 2028.