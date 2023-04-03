Report: Del Piero rejects “alla Nedved” role at Juventus

Since the departure of Andrea Agnelli and his board of directors, Juventus have been missing the presence of a footballing idol in the hierarchy. In the previous administration, Pavel Nedved filled that role while acting as the club’s vice president.

Therefore, new Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero reportedly identified Alessandro Del Piero as the ideal profile for this position.

The legendary number 10 is arguably the greatest Juventus player of all time. He holds the record for the most appearances and he’s also the all-time top scorer for the Bianconeri.

But according to Corriere della Sera via TuttoJuve, Del Piero has rejected a role “alla Nedved. The Italian only intends to join the Juventus management in an operational role, one that allows him to influence the club’s technical choices.

Despite spending more than ten years in the club’s management, Nedved’s duties remained unclear. Surely he held a prestigious post as vice president, but it felt that he was a mere footballing consultant for his longtime friend Agnelli.

Therefore, Del Piero has it right by avoiding the prospect of serving in a position that doesn’t allow him to act as a protagonist.

The retired striker is bright, wise and above all, a tried and trusted servant to the cause. So he deserves more than acting as a sidekick in another person’s plans.