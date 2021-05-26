Report – Demiral may have played his last game for Juventus

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato says that Juventus will start overhauling their playing squad soon and Merih Demiral could leave.

The Turkish defender has been at the club since 2019 when he joined them from Sassuolo.

He was signed to provide future cover for the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci who aren’t getting any younger.

The Turkey international is one of the best young centre-backs in Italy, but he needs to bide his time before he becomes a regular at Juve.

He played less than he expected last season and wants to leave if he isn’t guaranteed more playing time in the coming campaign.

Juventus had a turbulent season and the financial shortages they suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic means that they will have to decide to keep their best players while also considering the wages of everyone on their payroll.

The report says because he can provide them with some good money from his sale in the summer, Juve could make him available for transfer.

The Bianconeri have been linked with some young defenders ahead of the next transfer window and they could replace him with any of their targets with a low transfer fee and lower wages.