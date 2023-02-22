Report denies Pogba’s psychological issues, reveals the real problem

Following a calamitous start to his second stint in Turin, Paul Pogba is still hoping to rescue his campaign with a positive final stretch.

The Frenchman sustained a meniscus injury shortly following his return to Juventus, preventing him from making a single competitive appearance thus far.

As we reported earlier today, the midfielder returned to group training on Tuesday and is gunning for a swift return. He might be hoping for a call-up to the Nantes trip, but next week’s Derby della Mole remains a more concrete objective.

But while some reports had suggested that the player’s problem is more psychological than physical, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) denies these claims.

The pink newspaper explains that Pogba isn’t suffering on a mental level, however, his operated knee occasionally swells, especially following intense training sessions.

Therefore, it’s completely normal for the French star to be cautious ahead of his anticipated return. Moreover, his recent relapse remains fresh in his mind.

Nevertheless, Pogba remains hellbent on taking the field as early as possible and lending a hand to his teammates.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful first stint in Turin between 2012 and 2016 before making his return to Manchester United for a world-record fee at the time, but his time at Old Trafford proved to be mostly underwhelming.