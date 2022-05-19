On Monday, Paulo Dybala made his final appearance at the Allianz Stadium while donning the famous black and white jersey. After the match, the number 10 burst into tears while bidding Juventus fans farewell.

While the supporters were hoping for a final encore performance in Florence, ilBianconero believes that Dybala has already played his final match for Juventus.

Hence, the source says that the Argentine won’t take part in the Old Lady’s final fixture of the campaign which will take place at the Artemio Franchi on Saturday.

On the contrary, the source claims that Giorgio Chiellini could make a brief appearance against his former club Fiorentina before leaving Italian football altogether.

The source adds that Max Allegri will take the opportunity to introduce more youngsters to the fold, and chief amongst them is Fabio Miretti. The teenager has been a revelation for the club in the middle of the park, and could make his fourth league start in a row since making his full debut against Venezia earlier this month.

Moreover, the likes of Marley Aké and Martin Palumbo could also feature during the Tuscan trip after making appearances against Lazio on Monday. However, Allegri won’t call additional Juventus U-23 starlets, as the young squad is currently involved in crucial playoffs for Serie B promotion.

Finally, the report believes that Danilo, Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria won’t make the trip as their campaign has already ended prematurely.