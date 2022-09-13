Report: Deschamps assured Pogba of World Cup spot

While Paul Pogba’s injury is certainly a major cause of concern for Max Allegri, no one was left more sorrowful than Didier Deschamps.

The French national team manager enjoys a special relationship with his star midfielder, especially following their triumph in Russia four years ago.

After sustaining a meniscus injury during the US tour in July, the 29-year-old decided to avoid surgery, opting for an alternative treatment.

Alas, the decision backfired, as the player’s condition hardly improved following weeks of physiotherapy. In the end, going under the knife became an inevitable choice.

While the exact date of his return to action remains unclear, Juventus are unlikely to have Pogba available before 2023. However, his national team remains hellbent on having him available prior to the World Cup.

According to L’Equipe via ilPosticipo, Deschamps is set to include Pogba in his final squad regardless of the latter’s condition.

As the report explains, this wouldn’t the first time that a national team manager decides to bet on a star player who’s in a doubtful physical state, recalling the likes of Wayne Rooney and Francesco Totti in the 2006 World Cup.

Moreover, the managers will be allowed to include 26 players in their final squads instead of the traditional 23. Therefore, the former Juventus coach will be able to put Pogba on the plane to Qatar while also having enough alternatives among his ranks.