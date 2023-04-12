Report: Desperate PSG offer Juventus discount on Paredes

Last summer, Leandro Paredes completed a loan switch with an option to buy from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus.

But while the Argentine was supposed to be the missing link in Max Allegri’s midfield jigsaw, his disappointing displays reduced him to a mere benchwarmer in Turin.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have no plans to make his stay at Continassa permanent. Yet, the French champions are hoping to convince them otherwise.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, PSG are so desperate to get rid of Paredes that they offered Juventus a discount on the initial price tag.

The 28-year-old is already surplus to requirements at Le Parc des Princes, in a packed midfield that features the likes of Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Renato Sanches.

Nevertheless, the source believes that Juventus remain firm in their stance. The Italians still intend to send the midfielder back to the French capital, and no price reduction would be able to change their plans.

Juve FC say

Even with a discount, Paredes would remain one of the highest earners at the club, while his performances have done little to justify his hefty wages.

Therefore, Juventus would be better off without the World Cup winner who recently caused controversy when he got engaged in a heated argument with his manager Max Allegri.

Moreover, his departure would free up some space for a young midfielder like Nicolò Rovella, as it’s past time for the Italian to earn a proper chance in Turin.