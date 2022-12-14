Report: Di Maria and Juventus could split up earlier than expected

Following lengthy negotiations characterized by indecisiveness, Angel Di Maria finally signed for Juventus last summer. However, his stint in Turin has been marred by recurring injuries, limiting the player’s impact.

Aside from a brilliant debut against Sassuolo and a fabulous Champions League display versus Maccabi Haifa, the winger hasn’t enjoyed memorable outings with his new club.

While the 34-year-old is widely expected to leave the Italian giants by the end of his one-year contract in June, a report suggests an even earlier exit.

According to TuttoJuve, Di Maria could leave Juventus in the upcoming January session, with a switch to Major League Soccer on the cards.

The source names David Bechkham’s Inter Miami as a potential destination for the former PSG man.

The report adds that the Argentina international could opt for a return to his home country, either by signing for his original club, Rosario Central, or a more glamorous destination like River Plate.

Juve FC say

Despite his injury troubles, Di Maria remains a deadly weapon for Max Allegri, and unless Juventus manage to find an alternative, allowing him to leave in the middle of the campaign may be ill-advised.

At this point, the wise thing to do would be maintaining the player’s services until June, as the management is more likely to find a suitable replacement in the summer.