Report: Di Maria has already made up his mind regarding Juventus future

While his World Cup campaign had been plagued by an injury, Angel Di Maria made a timely return in the final to help Argentina secure their third triumph in the competition.

The winger won a penalty kick allowing Lionel Messi to break the deadlock before doubling the lead himself. He left the pitch in the middle of the second half before hell broke loose.

Although the French pulled off two remarkable comebacks, the South Americans deservedly emerged victorious on penalty shootouts.

But following Di Maria’s exploits in Doha, some are wondering whether Juventus fans will be able to witness this thrilling version of the 34-year-old, and for how long.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, the winger’s plan regarding his future hasn’t changed.

While he’s still looking forward for the second half of the campaign at Juventus – eager to leave a positive mark on the club – he will eventually depart at the end of the season.

Last summer, the former PSG man insisted on signing a one-year contract while the Bianconeri were hoping to tie him down for a couple of seasons.

The veteran still intends on ending his career in his native country, and the source expects him to sign for an Argentine club once his contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season.