Report: Di Maria keeps Barcelona on hold as he considers Juventus renewal

Following an injury-plagued first half of the campaign, Angel Di Maria has become the toast of the town in Turin following some fabulous displays between January and February.

The 35-year-old is now regarded as the main talisman at Juventus. Although he wasn’t at his best in yesterday’s Derby della Mole, he still contributed with an assist for Danilo’s equalizer.

Therefore, the management intends to keep the Argentine for another campaign, and apparently, the player himself is growing fond of the black and white colors.

According to La Stampa via ilBianconero, Barcelona are still hoping to snatch Di Maria’s services after missing out on the player last summer.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the veteran now has a clear priority: signing a renewal with Juventus. Therefore, El Fideo has put the Catalans on hold while he focuses on finding an agreement with his current employers.

The winger spent four successful campaigns with the Blaugrana’s arch-rivals Real Madrid, but he wouldn’t be the first player to represent both Spanish giants.

Obviously, the rapport between Di Maria and Juventus has been gradually growing in recent months. The World Cup winner has also formed a special bond with the supporters as proven by his goal celebrations.

But while the signs are positive, the Argentine star might want to learn more about the club’s future amidst the current legal troubles before making a final decision.