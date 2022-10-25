In recent days, there has been growing speculations regarding the future of Weston McKennie.

Since his arrival to Turin in 2020, the Texan has endured several highs and lows as he continues to struggle for consistency.

But while a reunion with Fabio Paratici has been on the cards for a while, a report claims that the midfielder also has an admirer in Germany.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Borussia Dortmund are also showing interest in McKennie.

The USMNT star enjoyed an impressive German spell with Schalke before making the switch to the Allianz Stadium.

Ironically, the Royal Blues happen to be Dortmund’s arch rivals, in what is known in the Bundesliga as the Revierderby.

This season, the 24-year-old has thus far made 10 Serie A appearances, contributing with a single goal and an assist. He also scored against PSG in the Champions League.

The American’s contract with Juventus runs until 2025.

Juve FC say

This season, McKennie has been a regular starter in Max Allegri’s lineup, even if his performances haven’t always been convincing.

But once Paul Pogba returns to action, one would imagine that the Texan’s playing time will be reduced.

So if Juventus receive a decent proposal – whether from the Spurs, BVB or any other club for that matter – they will certainly entertain the offer.