Report – Dybala decides to leave Juventus for Spanish team

After months of fruitless negotiations with Juventus, Paulo Dybala has decided to leave Juventus to join Atletico Madrid, according to Todofichajes.

The attacker would be out of contract at the Allianz Stadium when this campaign finishes.

He and the Bianconeri have been discussing a new deal over the last few months, but they cannot find an agreement.

That opened the door for another club to land him on a free transfer, and it seems Atleti has won the race.

The report claims even though he has a meeting with Juventus on Monday, he has been talking to Diego Simeone, who has sold his Atletico Madrid project to the former Palermo man.

He is now set to join the Spanish side because he doesn’t feel Juventus values him enough.

Juve FC Says

In talks with Dybala, Juve has to consider its interest as a club first before anything else.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed his talents over the last seven years, and it will not be the end of the world if he left the club now.

We would find much younger and fitter attackers who can replace him in the transfer market by the summer.

However, if he agrees to our contract offer, then we can keep him in the group.