Report: Dybala still prioritizes Juventus but he needs guarantees

With the January transfer session now behind us, Juventus will once again focus on their internal issues.

Several Juventus stars are currently running on expiring contracts, and chief amongst them is Paulo Dybala.

Starting from today, the Argentine is entitled to negotiate with other clubs and sign a pre-contract ahead of a summer move.

Nevertheless, La Joya is still adamant on staying in Turin and have given his priority to the Old Lady.

But according to Eurosport via TuttoJuve, the club has to offer the player some guarantees in return.

The source claims that Dybala needs to feel important at Juventus. He wants to be the main focal point point and the technical leader of Max Allegri’s side.

The former Palermo man is one of the senior members of the club having represented the Bianconeri since 2015.

This season, the striker has certainly proven to be the main source of creativity in the club, but his injury record remains a concerning aspect for the management.

We all know that there’s a difference in the figures between the management and the player. The two parties had apparently agreed on a deal that would see Dybala earning 8 million euros plus two millions in bonuses per season.

However, the hierarchy is having second thoughts on it, and and is now trying to lower the figures.

And yet, this report is now suggesting that the issue lies somewhere. But perhaps it’s all connected to one another.

But one thing is for sure, the month of February should be vital in what has become a never-ending soap opera.