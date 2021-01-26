Report: Earthquake in attack for Juve – All three strikers could leave this summer

Whilst Juventus supporters are focusing on which backup striker could arrive to bolster the attacking department, a far more concerning issue could be on the horizon – at least if the report is to be believed.

ilBianconero claims that the Old Lady’s main three forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata – could all end up leaving the club at the end of the season.

Such a scenario would definitely be devastating for the Bianconeri faithful, who are pretty fond of each of the three stars in question.

Although this outcome seems to be a little far fetched at he moment, the report stats why the club might have a legitimate reason to part ways with all three men involved.

In Ronaldo’s case, the source believes that the Portuguese megastar might want to try one more adventure at the age of 36, and with his contract expiring in 2022, the club could seize the last opportunity to sell him for a decent revenue, and get rid of his outrageous wages during these particularly difficult financial times.

As for Dybala, his contract expires in 2022 as well, and the negotiations for the renewal has recently stalled, as Juve are reportedly offering 10 million euros per season while the Argentine is asking for 15 millions.

Finally, Morata’s loan from Atletico Madrid expires at the end of the season, and the Old Lady can either renew the loan for another season for 10 million euros, or buy the player’s outrights immediately for 45 millions.

The source believes that the final decision to be taken on the Spaniard’s future within the club will no doubt be affected by the fates of his two teammates, but an immediate purchase seems unlikely at this point.

In our view, although the exit of one of these stars next summer can’t be ruled out, it would be very unlikely to see all three of them depart during the same transfer session.