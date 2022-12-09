Report: ECA extend olive branch for Juventus following Agnelli’s resignation

Prior to the controversial announcement of the European Super League project in April 2021, Andrea Agnelli was at the time the president of the European Club Association in addition to his role as chairman of the board at Juventus.

The ECA is an organization comprised of the biggest clubs in European football, operating hand in hand with UEFA.

Naturally, Agnelli had to immediately resign from his post in the organization following the creation of the Super League, a project which he’s been staunchly defending ever since.

Due to the club’s stance, Juventus were no longer welcome at the ECA, with PSG president Nasser El-Khelaifi succeeding Agnelli to the post and joining the witch hunt led by UEFA against the Bianconeri and the other rebels (Real Madrid and Barcelona).

But according to the Daily Mail via Corriere dello Sport, the ECA is now ready to extend an olive branch to Juventus following Angelli’s resignation from his post at the club.

The source expects El-Khelaifi to send an invitation for Juve’s new general director Maurizio Scanavino in Friday’s board of directors meeting.

If the report is to be believed, then this will be an opportunity for Juventus to return to UEFA’s good graces.

Now surely this doesn’t suggest that UEFA and the other global organizations are faultless, but it’s increasingly obvious that the Super League is a battle that Juventus can’t win, especially in our current feeble condition. Instead, it will likely pour more misery upon the club.