Despite the arrivals of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti, Juve’s backline is still in need of some serious reinforcement.

While the Brazilian has been a consistent and reliable presence at the back, the Italian is yet to earn Max Allegri’s full trust.

Moreover, Leonardo Bonucci is no longer a spring chicken, while Daniele Rugani never truly enthralled since joining the club.

Therefore, Federico Cherubini is still searching the market, and has reportedly identified a French defender as a priority for the club.

According to ilBianconero, Juve’s favorite option for the centre-back role is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka.

The Auxerre youth product has been sharpening his tools at the Bundesliga club since 2018. However, his contract will expire at the end of the season. The source claims that the defender was valued at 25 million euros last summer.

Furthermore, the report believes that Juventus will bank on their good relationship with the German side to negotiate a reasonable transfer in January.

Last summer, Filip Kostic left Frankfurt to join the Italian giants, while Luca Pellegrini went in the opposite direction on loan.

This season, Ndicka has been ever-present in Eintracht’s backline, starting in all ten of his club’s Bundesliga fixtures.

It’s also worth noting that the Frenchman is left-footed, which could be an additional reason that endears him to Juventus. Max Allegri’s squad has been lacking a left-footed defender following the departure of former captain Giorgio Chiellini.