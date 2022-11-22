Report – Empoli is targeting Juventus youngster

Juventus has some fine youngsters around their first team now and one of them is Matias Soule.

The attacker has been getting a few chances to play for the Bianconeri first team, but his development requires more time on the field.

Juve might consider sending him out on loan and one club is eyeing a move for the Argentinian.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Empoli has an interest in him and can assure Juve that he will get the playing time he wants.

It remains unclear if they want him on loan or a permanent move, but Juve is likely to favour a temporary switch.

Youngsters have been saving the Bianconeri in the weeks before the World Cup break.

Juve knows he has a bright future ahead and might decide to keep him until the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been in fine form when he plays for us, but he needs greater continuity to develop into a top player.

If we allow him to join Empoli, he is likely to get the playing time he requires, but they must assure us he will often play before we agree to their offer.