Report – Empoli monitoring 22-year-old Juventus midfielder

Filippo Ranocchia, who spent the previous season on loan at Monza, has caught the attention of Empoli as they consider adding him to their squad.

Ranocchia is one of the young players Juventus sent out on loan at the beginning of the last campaign. Despite spending the past two seasons away from the club, there is no guarantee that he will secure regular playing time with the Bianconeri in the upcoming season.

Juventus is likely to make Ranocchia available for transfer once again, and there is already interest from an Italian top-flight club. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Empoli is interested in acquiring him during the current transfer window and is prepared to make a move for his services in the near future.

Ranocchia’s potential move to Empoli would provide him with an opportunity to continue his development and contribute to the club’s ambitions. The transfer negotiations will determine whether Ranocchia secures a move to Empoli or explores other options for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia is an exciting midfield talent, but he will struggle to play regularly for us next season, as Nicolo Rovella is set to be ahead of him on the pecking order.

Ranocchia should leave the club and if we get an offer to sell him for a reasonable fee, the club should consider it.

We should also be open to allowing him to leave on loan and join any of his suitors, but we must include an option or obligation to sell him to them if he meets certain goals.