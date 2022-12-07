When Juventus splashed 30 million euros for the services of Marko Pjaca in 2016, they surely didn’t envision such dour stint even as a worst case scenario.

The Croatian forward was at the time one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe, but his spell in Turin has been nothing short of disastrous.

The 27-year-old has been jumping from one loan stint to another since 2018, with Empoli being his sixth.

Sadly, his time in Tuscany has also been uninspiring thus far. Since the start of the campaign, he has only managed to make seven Serie A appearances – mostly coming from the bench – and is yet to directly contribute in a single goal.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Empoli will most likely terminate Pjaca’s loan spell in January, sending the player back to Juventus.

The source also expects the Bianconeri to begin searching for a new suitor who’s willing to sign the Croatian, which has been the case for the last five years.

The report names the struggling Sampdoria as one of the potential candidates, having tried to sign Pjaca on more than one occasion last summer.

The winger has a contract with Juventus that runs until 2024 and was holding out for a return to Dinamo Zagreb back in August.