Report: Emre Can to Dortmund tomorrow

Juventus midfielder Emre Can is poised to join Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund after the two clubs reached an agreement today.

The German international has been on the sidelines this season, failing to break into Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus team.

Talks have been ongoing between Juve and Dortmund in recent weeks as the two sides looked to agree a deal prior to the close of the January transfer window.

Sky Sport Italia, Goal Italia and various others now report that Can will join the German club on loan until the end of the season in a deal that will include an obligation to sign him outright.

The Bianconeri are expected to earn between €26-30m when Can makes his move permanent in June, ahead of the European Championships.

Can will travel to Germany and undertake his medical tomorrow.