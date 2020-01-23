Report: Emre Can to join Borussia Dortmund?

Juventus midfielder Emre Can could be on the verge of a move to German side Borussia Dortmund.

The German international has been on the sidelines this season, featuring in just a handful of games for the Bianconeri this season.

Can was reportedly due to meet with Juve management in recent weeks to clarify his future in order to cement a place in the national team ahead of the European Championships this summer.

Sky Sport Germany now report that Can will leave in the January transfer window as there are already ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

The player is reportedly prepared to cut his salary in order to facilitate a move to the Bundesliga side ahead of the close of the transfer window next week.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti also reports on similar lines, stating that contacts have been made but Juve are awaiting a first official offer from Dortmund.