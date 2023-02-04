Dusan Vlahovic is on the radar of several clubs around Europe even though he plays for one of the continent’s top sides.

The striker has only been at the Allianz Stadium for a year and has proven to be top-quality material, but will he stay at Juve for long?

The Bianconeri might not play in Europe in the next campaign after being docked 15 points and this could see them lose some men.

To make up for the loss of revenue if they do not make the top four, selling Vlahovic will help and a report on Calciomercato has named an important suitor for him.

The report reveals Manchester United considers the former Fiorentina man a priority target who could bring the goals they need to Old Trafford.

They haven’t replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and consider Vlahovic one of the players who could do that long-term.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains one of the finest strikers in the world, so Juve must be prepared to reject offers by other clubs to add him to their squad in the summer.

However, we might be forced to cash in on him if things do not go to plan financially for us.