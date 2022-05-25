Even though the transfer market is yet to open its doors, the paths of Juventus and Chelsea seem to intertwine on several occasions. For instance, the Bianconeri are apparently interested in some of the Blues’ stars.

But since the British government had imposed sanctions on the club’s owner Roman Abramovich, the West Londoners have had their hands tied behind their back.

However, a group of investors led by Todd Boehly should soon finalize the takeover proceedings, which would subsequently unlock the team’s market.

Nevertheless, the negotiations between Juventus and Chelsea could go both ways. While the Bianconeri should inquire about the availability of some players, the West Londoners could also launch an onslaught for one of the biggest stars at the Allianz Stadium

According to the Telegraph via JuventusNews24, Chelsea will spend large amounts in the summer, and Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as one of their transfer targets.

After losing the services Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid, the Premier League giants will apparently try to lure the Dutchman to the English capital.

The report adds that Juventus are currently in the midst of negotiations with the former Ajax captain in order to extend his deal beyond 2024. Therefore, it would require an extraordinary offer to prompt the Italians to change their plans.