De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: EPL giants ready to launch onslaught for Juventus defender

May 25, 2022 - 4:15 pm

Even though the transfer market is yet to open its doors, the paths of Juventus and Chelsea seem to intertwine on several occasions. For instance, the Bianconeri are apparently interested in some of the Blues’ stars.

But since the British government had imposed sanctions on the club’s owner Roman Abramovich, the West Londoners have had their hands tied behind their back.

However, a group of investors led by Todd Boehly should soon finalize the takeover proceedings, which would subsequently unlock the team’s market.

Nevertheless, the negotiations between Juventus and Chelsea could go both ways. While the Bianconeri should inquire about the availability of some players, the West Londoners could also launch an onslaught for one of the biggest stars at the Allianz Stadium

According to the Telegraph via JuventusNews24, Chelsea will spend large amounts in the summer, and Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as one of their transfer targets.

After losing the services Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid, the Premier League giants will apparently try to lure the Dutchman to the English capital.

The report adds that Juventus are currently in the midst of negotiations with the former Ajax captain in order to extend his deal beyond 2024. Therefore, it would require an extraordinary offer to prompt the Italians to change their plans.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Women Coppa Italia

Video – Juventus Women win Coppa Italia following come-from-behind victory

May 25, 2022
Chiellini

“I hated him as an opponent” – Former Juventus midfielder on Chiellini

May 25, 2022

Experienced winger ready to join Juventus but Allegri is having second thoughts

May 25, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn May 25, 2022 at 5:13 pm

    that`s why he`s negotiationing the lesser buyout. we knew it was coming.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.