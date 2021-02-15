Report – Everton still keen to sign Juventus man

Adrien Rabiot’s future looks increasingly away from Serie A and the Frenchman might be moving to the Premier League.

Rabiot has failed to convince Andrea Pirlo that he is better than either Arthur or Rodrigo Bentancur and has been playing second fiddle to both players.

The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri for free from PSG in 2019 as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.

He should be one of the mainstays in the Juve team by now, but Arthur has arrived and moved ahead of him in the pecking order in Turin.

This second half of the season would be an important one for him and if he fails to impress Pirlo, Juve will be happy to ship him out.

Everton was keen to sign him in the summer with Carlo Ancelotti looking to be reunited with a player he managed at PSG.

The Toffees failed to meet Juve’s asking price for him, and Todofichajes now reports that they are back.

It says Ancelotti has continued to add his name to the list of players that he wants the club to sign.

Everton has now made contact with Juve over his transfer in the last few weeks and the Bianconeri value him at around 35m euros.