Report – Everton targeting another Juventus midfielder

Todofichajes says that Everton is negotiating with Juventus over the transfer of Adrien Rabiot.

The Englishmen had been linked with a move for Sami Khedira for much of the last few months, but they seem to have turned their attention to another Bianconeri player now.

Rabiot has been struggling to convince Andrea Pirlo to offer him a permanent place in the first team.

Juve has several midfielders in their team, but when fit, the likes of Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur plays ahead of Rabiot.

The report says that Carlo Ancelotti is keen on being reunited with the player whom he managed at PSG.

Juventus will look to offload some of their players in this transfer window, but Rabiot has been a good option for the first team, and they should want to keep him.

The midfielder will not like to remain just an option, and that could see him ask for a move to the high-flying Premier League side.

The report says that Everton hopes to land him on loan this month with the option of making the move permanent at the end of this campaign.

The Toffees are looking to break into the Premier League’s top six this season, and they have had good spells of form.

Rabiot might help them get their goal at the end of the season, but Juventus will have to be sure that letting him go would be smart thing to do.