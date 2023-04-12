Report – Everton targeting Juventus player on the fringes

Everton is eyeing a move for Juventus defender Federico Gatti, according to Tuttojuve.

The defender was signed by Juve in the second half of last season but spent the rest of the campaign on loan at Frosinone.

He returned from the loan spell at the start of this campaign and has struggled to break into Juve’s first team.

He does not seem good enough to play regularly and has had just a few chances to impress. This could make the Bianconeri seek to offload him in the summer and he has a suitor already.

The report says the struggling Premier League side Everton has an interest in his signature and might add him to their group at the end of the season.

However, such a move will only appeal to Gatti if the Toffees remain in the Premier League, as they are in a relegation dogfight at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Gatti needs game time, but he cannot get enough of it at Juve because he is simply not good enough.

However, before we offload him, we must add new men to the group who can play his role much better than he can.