Dries Mertens has rejected Juventus’ transfer approach, according to reports.

The Belgian became one of the Bianconeri targets as they searched for a new frontman to become a backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve remains keen on improving their squad, and they are struggling to re-sign Alvaro Morata.

This has forced them to consider alternative targets, and Mertens was one of them.

However, it was always going to be very tricky to add him to the squad because of his history with Napoli, and he has now turned down Juve’s approach, according to Tuttojuve.

The Bianconeri will have to find another attacker who will be happy to join their squad, and the report suggests it might be Filip Kostic that joins them.

Juve FC Says

Signing Mertens was always going to be tough, and we are probably not surprised that he turned us down.

There are other attackers on the market who will happily join us, and now is the time to turn our attention towards one of them.

Kostic is not a striker who can play when Vlahovic is unavailable, but he can be an important attacking contributor to our game in this campaign.

We can add him to the group alongside another striker.