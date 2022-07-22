Juventus has been scouting for a new striker that will become the backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

They had Alvaro Morata in their squad last season, but the Spaniard has moved back to Spain with Atletico Madrid, where he came from.

He could still return, but Juve is not prepared to pay the price for his signature at the moment.

They also want Marko Arnautovic of Bologna, but the Austrian is not cheap either because his present employers have closed the door on selling him.

Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Juve’s only option now might be Andrea Belotti.

The Azzurri star has just left Torino as a free agent, and he could offer the Bianconeri good value from the market.

The report claims he is now expecting them to give him a call in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Belotti is one of Italy’s best strikers, but he struggled with injury and poor form in the last campaign.

He should be a good player to have in our squad, especially because he would be a free agent.

However, his form in the last campaign might be a suggestion that he is not getting better.

If that is the case, there is no need giving him a deal, especially if it would be a long-term contract.