Report expects Mattia De Sciglio to be out for a while

Just when things were beginning to look up for Mattia De Sciglio, lady luck turned her back on him.

The fullback enjoyed two solid back-to-back performances against Roma and Zenit St. Petersburg, delivering sublime crosses from the left that created the winners on both occasions.

The Italian earned another chance to shine against Sassuolo on Wednesday. But following a positive start to the match, he had to leave the pitch after just ten minutes due to an injury.

The former Milan man could be seen holding back his tears while leaving the pitch heartbroken.

According to FantaCalcio via TuttoJuve, De Sciglio could be out of action until the next international break.

The 29-year-old’s condition surely needs to be monitored in order to reveal the extent of his injury, but he surely won’t be at Max Allegri’s disposal for the weekend trip to Verona.

Juve FC say

It’s shame that Juventus are forced to lose a player who was just beginning to prove his worth with some solid performances.

However, injuries are a part of this sport, and we can only hope that that the fullback manages to pick up from where he left off once he returns to the pitch.

De Sciglio was largely considered to be a second choice at left-back behind Alex Sandro. However, the Brazilian’s poor performance last night could prompt Allegri to change his pecking order.

Nonetheless, Sandro was expected to gain some rest last night, and was instead forced straight into action early on, which could somewhat justify his underwhelming display.