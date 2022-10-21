Recently, reports seemed to suggest the end was near for Leonardo Bonucci as a Juventus player.

The defender is one of the longest-serving members of this Juve team and also captains the group.

At 35, injuries have started taking their toll on him and the defender is not playing as often as he did before.

That seems to suggest Juve is planning for life without him and some reports even suggested he could be on his way out of the club in January.

Max Allegri had to debunk those rumours in his press conference yesterday and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the centre-back could even sign a new Juve deal.

His current contract expires in 2024, but Juve could extend it for another year to show their support for him.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been a key player for us for a long time and the defender remains an important presence in the current side.

However, it makes little sense to offer him a new deal considering that his current one will take him to 37.

Now is the time to search for a replacement for him instead of handing him an extension.