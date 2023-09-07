After the first three matches of the season, Daniele Rugani is yet to feature for Juventus in an official encounter. Instead, Max Allegri has been mostly relying on a Brazilian defensive trio in his 3-5-2 formation.

In the most recent encounter, the manager decided to drop Alex Sandro following a poor display at Bologna, but it was Federico Gatti who got the nod alongside automatic starters Gleison Bremer and Danilo.

Therefore, it appears that Rugani is set to serve as a benchwarmer for another season. This has mostly been the case since joining the club in 2015.

But according to ilBianconero, the 29-year-old still has a role to play in the manager’s plans.

Max Allegri will reportedly resort to Rugani whenever Bremer is unavailable or needs rest.

With the former Torino man fit to play, the Italian hasn’t received any opportunities thus far. But his time will certainly come, even if the lack of European football will limit his chances.

Juve FC say

As we all know, Alex Sandro and Danilo are originally fullbacks, while Gatti is also more suited to a role on the right of the three-man backline.

So with Leonardo Bonucci gone, this leaves Rugani as the solitary natural replacement for Bremer at the very heart of the defensive line.

Thus, let’s see if the Italian would prove to be a reliable backup when Allegri calls upon his services.