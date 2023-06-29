Report explains Giuntoli and Manna’s positions at Juventus

Juventus is on the verge of securing the services of Cristiano Giuntoli to bolster their leadership group as he strives to extricate himself from Napoli.

The director is highly esteemed in the industry and has achieved commendable success in Naples, prompting the Bianconeri to express interest in acquiring his expertise.

Juve patiently awaits his resolution to part ways with Napoli and join their board. Additionally, the Bianconeri intend to retain Giovanni Manna at the club.

Manna, who is being promoted from the Next Gen team to the first team, is set to extend his contract until 2025, as reported by Calciomercato. He will assume the role of the club’s sporting director.

Both Manna and Giuntoli will collaborate, with the latter assuming the position of general director for the club. Meanwhile, Francesco Calvo will be assigned another role within the club.

Juve FC Says