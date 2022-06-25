Report explains what was behind the Juventus-Neymar links

In the bizarre world known as the transfer market, we can always expect the unexpectable.

For instance, some reports strangely linked Juventus with a move for Neymar Junior just last week.

The Brazilian is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and has a contract with Paris Saint Germain until 2025.

Fans and observers alike were quick to dismiss the news as unfounded rumors, but as they often say, there’s no smoke without fire.

Therefore, a report from the Spanish press shed some light on the situation, explaining what was the reason behind the awkward links.

According to AS via ilBianconero, it was a group of Brazilian intermediaries who offered Neymar’s services to Juventus.

However, even after taking advantage of the Growth Decree, the Bianconeri can only offer the former Barcelona star a salary of 8 million euros, meaning that the latter would have to cut his wages by half.

Of course this prospect sounds far from ideal for the 30-year-old, and let’s not even mention his astronomic price tag.

Juve FC say

As the summer progresses, we’re likely to hear other strange news like this one. While there might be some truth behind some of it, they often end up as a mere fruitless ideas.

At the moment, Juventus must focus on attainable transfer targets and avoid needless disturbances.