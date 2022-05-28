Starting next season, Juventus will be looking to build a squad around their star bomber, Dusan Vlahovic.

For his part, Max Allegri spent his comeback season tinkering between several tactical lineups. But with Paulo Dybala out of the door, the tactician will probably settle on a 4-3-3 formation, with two natural wingers supporting the Serbian striker.

While Angel Di Maria could sign land in Turin, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) believes that Filip Kostic has now become a priority for the opposite flank.

The source believes that the Eintracht Frankfurt winger could be the ideal profile for the role. First of all, he should be able to swiftly form a chemistry with his compatriot Vlahovic.

Moreover, the winger’s contract with the Europa League winners expires in 2023, so he could be available for the relatively low price of 15 million euros. The 29-year-old currently earns 2,5 millions per season, so he wouldn’t require hefty wages to make the switch.

Additionally, Kostic can operate in various roles on the left flank. Although he’s primarily a winger, he served as a left-back in the past thanks to his defensive capabilities, which is a well-appreciated characteristic by Allegri.

This season, the Serbian has contributed in four goals and nine assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances, while also scoring three times and providing six assists en route towards Europa League triumph.