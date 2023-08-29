Despite hardly featuring on the pitch, Daniele Rugani could still receive a contract renewal offer from Juventus.

The 29-year-old has been plying his trade at the Allianz Stadium since 2015, but has been largely reduced to a benchwarmer.

At the moment, he remains at the bottom of Max Allegri’s defensive pecking order, behind Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro and Federico Gatti. Even 18-year-old Dean Huijsen could usurp him in the hierarchy.

But according to Calciomercato, Juventus are preparing a contract extension offer to Rugani. The new deal would push the expiry date from 2024 to 2026.

As the source explains, the former Empoli man currently collects 3 million euros per season as net wages.

The club’s intention is to spread these figures by halving the defender’s salary. If he were to accept the offer, Rugani would then collect 1.5 million euros per year for this season and the next two.

This is a maneuver that the management has adopted since the arrival of former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene back in 2021.

For instance, Mattia De Sciglio and Mattia Perin both extended their deals while accepting wage deductions.

Rugani rose to fame as a young and promising defender at Empoli, earning a switch to Juventus.

Despite his initial promise, he never truly managed to cement himself as a regular starter in Turin.

Nevertheless, the defender still holds the trust and esteem of Max Allegri who deems him a reliable backup.