Despite a summer filled with links to other clubs, Dusan Vlahovic remained at Juventus after all.

The Serbian is also enjoying a promising start to the new campaign, scoring two goals in as many matches.

The 23-year-old joined the Bianconeri in a ground-shattering transfer from Fiorentina in January 2022. At the time, he signed a contract tying him to the club until 2026.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are trying to push back the deadline by extending the player’s contract for another year.

As the source explains, the club is facing some financial difficulties after missing out on Champions League football and its sizeable income this season.

The Serbian bomber is one of the highest earners at the club. Moreover, the club can’t take advantage of the Growth Decree (applicable on abroad signings) to save on his gross salary since he arrived at the club from another Italian club (Fiorentina).

Therefore, Juventus will ask the striker to extend his contract for another year as it helps them spread the costs and ease some of the financial burden.

For his part, Vlahovic is reportedly open to the idea and is willing to accept the offer which would extend his contract with the club until 2027.

As for the Bianconeri faithful, the most important aspect at the moment is the player’s performances on the pitch. They’re hoping that their beloved star continues to deliver the goods after enduring torrid times last term.