Since Gianluigi Buffon’s initial departure in 2018, Wojciech Szczesny has been valiantly serving as the Old Lady’s first-choice goalkeeper, proving to be up for the task.

Aside from a dip in form in 2021, the Pole has been mostly reliable, and his World Cup heroics were the latest proof of his undoubted prowess.

At the age of 32, the custodian is arguably at his peak and still has several good years in the tank.

Yet, the club is reportedly considering parting ways with the former Arsenal and Roma man in the near future, perhaps at the end of the campaign.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are contemplating the idea of replacing Szczesny with Guglielmo Vicario.

The 26-year-old rose to the scene last season following some formidable performances for Empoli. Roberto Mancini has been recently calling him up for international duty, but he’s yet to make his Italy debut.

The source explains that Juventus deem the Italian to be young and reliable between the posts, but above all, he would cost the club’s coffers significantly less than Szczesny in terms of wages.

The Poland international is one of the highest earners at the club, and has a contract that runs until 2024.

So if Juventus were to receive a decent offer in the summer, they will be tempted to accept it and bet on Vicario for the future.