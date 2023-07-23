Since Cristiano Giuntoli took over as Juventus’ latest sporting director, the club has not made significant progress in adding new players to their squad. Giuntoli was appointed with the aim of turning the club’s fortunes around and is entrusted with making the best signings for the team.

However, before Juventus can bring in new players, they must first sell some members of their current squad to generate funds for these transfers. This process can take time, and it has affected the pace of their transfer business.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the reason for the slow progress in their transfer activities is that Giuntoli was named the sporting director late in the transfer window. As a result, he needs to assess the squad and make necessary changes, which involves clearing out some players before making new acquisitions.

Due to this situation, Juventus’ moves for new players are expected to happen late in the transfer window, once there is more clarity about the players who will stay and leave the club. The club’s transfer activity is likely to intensify as the deadline approaches and as Giuntoli completes the necessary restructuring at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

We trust Giuntoli and the club has given him a long-term contract for a good reason. For now, he needs our support and we must understand that building a great club takes time.

While we wait for our team to become competitive again, we are expected to continue supporting the group at all times, even when there are no football matches.