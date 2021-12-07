Report explains why Morata is currently discontent at Juventus

In the last match against Genoa, Alvaro Morata showed signs of frustration during the second half.

The Spaniard earned a yellow card after a heated argument with Grifone defender Davide Biraschi and was then substituted by Max Allegri.

Upon leaving the pitch, the striker was seen exchanging angry words with his tactician, who later revealed that he took him out of the match to avoid a second yellow card.

According to Football Italia, Morata is currently irritated and uncomfortable at the club because he knows that his position in Turin is hanging by a thread.

The Bianconeri have already paid Atletico Madrid 20 million euros to have him on loan for two seasons, but the Spanish champions are asking for an additional 35 millions to make the deal permanent.

As expected, the Italians are not willing to pay such figure for a striker who’s been largely inconsistent in front of goal, and will only buy his card if the Rojiblancos offer them a significant discount.

Juve FC say

Morata might be a hard working player who truly enjoys playing at Juventus, but his scoring stats haven’t justified his transfer figures.

However, these intense exchanges are a part of the sport, and they don’t have to be necessarily related to the player’s general status at the club.