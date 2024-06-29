Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is set to start Italy’s match against Switzerland this evening as the Azzurri look to qualify for the quarterfinals of Euro 2024.

Fagioli was a surprise pick for the competition because he missed much of last season due to a ban.

However, the midfielder impressed Luciano Spalletti enough to earn a place in the squad, even though he has struggled to play in the competition.

After Italy secured a spot in the knockout stages of the competition, the Azzurri are now looking to defeat the Swiss. A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Fagioli will be one of the new players introduced into their starting XI.

Spalletti believes the time has come for the Juventus midfielder to shine, and he will unleash him against the Swiss.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been one of the finest midfielders around for some time, and it is great that he has been picked for the Euros.

We have been longing to watch him, and most Juve fans will follow this game now that he is set to start the fixture.

He knows the entire country expects a solid performance from him and the other players, and we expect him to do well.