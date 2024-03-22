Longtime Juventus director Federico Cherubini is reportedly heading towards the exit door and join Parma when his sporting ban expires.

The 53-year-old joined the club in 2012, initially working in the academy. He was one of the main pillars behind the Next Gen project.

Following Giuseppe Marotta’s departure in 2018, Fabio Paratici became the head of the club’s sporting department while Cherubini was elevated to act as his right-hand man.

Following Paratici’s exit in 2021, Cherubini succeeded him as sporting director, but it proved to be a short-lived role due to the Prisma and Plusvalenza investigations.

Although he wasn’t the main protagonist at the time, he was still slapped with a lengthy ban for his role in the two controversial cases.

But despite being ineligible to serve as sporting director, Juventus maintained his services, appointing him as Chief of Staff.

However, Cherubini intends to work in a more prominent role when his ban expires in around two months.

But with Cristiano Giuntoli now serving as Football Director and Giovanni Manna acting as his right-hand man, the Foligno native might have to leave Continassa to achieve his objectives.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Cherubini could join Parma ahead of next season.

If the Crociati succeed in earning a promotion to Serie A, they could reportedly target the Juventus official as their next general manager.

The Emilians currently lead the Serie B standings and appear destined for a return to the top flight.