Federico Chiesa will decide his future at the end of Euro 2024, and he could join a rival club.

The attacker has been in talks with Juventus over a contract extension, but significant progress has not been made, and he could leave.

Juve begins a new era under Thiago Motta, and Chiesa will have to prove his worth and fight for a role in the team again.

Juve wants him to stay and considers him one of the biggest talents in their group.

However, the Bianconeri are also willing to allow him to leave the club if a good offer comes in, and AS Roma is now looking to sign him.

The Giallorossi consider Chiesa a superb player who will improve their squad, and Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is open to the idea of playing in Rome next term.

Chiesa wants to be where he can enjoy football again, and if that does not happen at Juve, he is willing to take a chance and move to another club.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a fine player, and we expect him to show that at Euro 2024, but if he wants to leave us, then we must also be open to his departure.