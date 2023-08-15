In recent weeks, rumors linking Federico Chiesa with a Juventus exit have noticeably cooled down. However, a circulating report suggests that the 25-year-old might have a new prestigious suitor.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Paris Saint-Germain could turn to Chiesa as a replacement for Neymar.

The Brazilian superstar is completing a lavish transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

This departure will open up some room on the left wing at Le Parc des Princes. The source claims that the Euro 2020 winner could be the right profile to fill the gap.

As the report reveals, Juventus could be willing to entertain offers of 60 million euros and above.

The Italian’s current contract runs until 2025. Therefore, the source believes that the Bianconeri are unlikely to receive tempting offers for the player next summer with the expiry date looming closer.

Chiesa joined Juventus in 2020 after making a name for himself at Fiorentina. He enjoyed a spectacular first campaign in Turin under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo.

In the following season, he suffered a devastating ACL injury which derailed his playing career. The winger will be looking to regain his optimal levels next season.

Juve FC say

In recent days, the club managed to offload several players, which should be enough to balance the books.

So unless Juventus receive astronomical figures, the management must not sacrifice the services of Chiesa, as he’s one of the few remaining Juventus players capable of causing havoc in the final third.