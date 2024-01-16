Lazio winger Felipe Anderson has reportedly picked Juventus as his next club as renewal talks are set to falter.

The Brazilian is bound to become a free agent in the summer, as his contract with the Italian capital club will expire at the end of the season.

As we reported yesterday, the Bianconeri swooped in and secured an agreement with the player’s sister/agent.

This morning, more news outlets in the Italian media are confirming this story.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Anderson has chosen Juventus as his next destination.

The 30-year-old has a three-year contract awaiting him in Turin. He would collect four million euros per season as net wages in addition to bonuses.

On the other hand, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is only offering the winger 3.5 million and is refusing to raise his bid.

Moreover, the Roman newspaper claims that the Biancocelesti patron would be open to a January sale. However, he has set his price at 25 million euros, which is an astonishingly high figure for a player whose contract will expire in six months.

The only clubs who might be willing to negotiate these terms would be Saudi Pro League sides, but the player has already refuted the notion of moving to the Middle East.

So if Lotito sticks to his guns, the Brazilian would likely join Juventus in June, explains the source.

Anderson is currently in the midst of his second spell at Lazio having returned to the club in 2021 following an underwhelming spell at West Ham United.