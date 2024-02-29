It seems Filip Kostic’s future at Juventus is uncertain, with indications suggesting he could be departing the club at the end of the current season. While Kostic enjoyed a stellar first campaign with Juventus, his second season has not been as remarkable.

The Serbian winger was a standout performer for Juventus last season, contributing crucial goals and assists. However, the arrival of Andrea Cambiaso and Timothy Weah in the current campaign has reduced Kostic’s playing time.

As a result, his contributions have been affected, prompting Juventus to consider his departure at the end of the season. Despite his potential availability, there has been no reported interest from clubs in Europe.

According to reports from Calciomercato, the teams currently showing interest in Kostic’s signature are based in Saudi Arabia. It appears that clubs in the Pro League are expected to continue their trend of signing players from Europe when the transfer window reopens, and Kostic could be among the players targeted for a move.

Juve FC Says

Kostic has not been as effective as he was in the last campaign, and he clearly is a player we can do without, so if a good offer comes, we should sell him.

But for now, we need his experience on the pitch and in the dressing room, as he is one of the most experienced players in the squad.