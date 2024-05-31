Juventus expects to be busy in this summer’s transfer window as they rebuild with a new manager.

Several players have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium; however, Juve will also offload some players from their current squad.

Several names have been linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium, and Mattia Perin could realistically leave.

Juve has secured an agreement to sign Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, with several reports claiming it is a done deal.

The goalie should complete the transfer in the coming weeks, and he is expected to become the long-term first-choice at the Allianz Stadium.

Perin knows this means he will struggle to play, so he is now looking for a new club. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Fiorentina is showing interest in him.

La Viola will look to improve that part of their squad at the end of this season, and the report claims Perin could become their next first-choice goalkeeper.

Juve FC Says

Perin will struggle to play when we complete the transfer for Michele Di Gregorio, so he probably should take Fiorentina’s interest seriously.

He has been a humble number two for us for a long time and deserves to become a starter at a smaller club.